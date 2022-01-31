Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Nexstar Media Group has raised its dividend by 86.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Nexstar Media Group has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to earn $25.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

NXST traded up $2.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.38. The stock had a trading volume of 412,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,347. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $113.87 and a 1-year high of $171.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.02.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,757 shares of company stock valued at $86,346,889 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

