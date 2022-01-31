NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $155.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.44. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.30 and a 12-month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

