NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of RLI by 1.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in RLI by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of RLI by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $102.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.09. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $117.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

