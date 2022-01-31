NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,225 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of R. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth $572,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth $24,659,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ryder System by 55.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after buying an additional 206,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

R stock opened at $72.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.43. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

R has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

