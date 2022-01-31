NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $314.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.64. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

