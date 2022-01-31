NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $489.05 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $460.36 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $586.43 and its 200 day moving average is $633.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.20.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

