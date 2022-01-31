NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Amundi purchased a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CDW by 150.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,654,000 after buying an additional 892,876 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 11.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,286,000 after purchasing an additional 235,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 23.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,088,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,181,000 after buying an additional 203,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CDW by 70.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after acquiring an additional 202,232 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $184.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.93 and its 200-day moving average is $191.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. CDW Co. has a one year low of $130.22 and a one year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

