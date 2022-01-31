NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 546 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $165.55 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

