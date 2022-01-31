Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
NCAUF opened at $0.37 on Monday. Newcore Gold has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.
About Newcore Gold
