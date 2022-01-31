Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NCAUF opened at $0.37 on Monday. Newcore Gold has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.

About Newcore Gold

Newcore Gold Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Enchi Gold project, located in Ghana. The company was founded on January 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

