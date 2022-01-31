NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Get NewAge alerts:

NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. NewAge has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $94.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NewAge will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NewAge news, Director Ed Brennan bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBEV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NewAge by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after buying an additional 1,236,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NewAge by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 536,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NewAge by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,968,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 399,824 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NewAge by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,663,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NewAge by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,254,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 143,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.