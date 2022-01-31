New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. Has $107.51 Million Stock Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. lowered its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,308,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904,561 shares during the period. Arvinas makes up 31.0% of New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $107,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Arvinas by 2,458.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Arvinas by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth about $930,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARVN stock opened at $65.90 on Monday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.93.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.79.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,617 shares of company stock worth $36,655,988. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

