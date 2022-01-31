Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Up 161.4% in January

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 161.4% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NRO stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 18.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 132,054 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 704.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 80,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

