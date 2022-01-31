Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Up 161.4% in January

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 161.4% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NRO stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $5.30.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
