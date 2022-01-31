Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

NFLX opened at $384.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $170.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.46 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $569.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $584.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

