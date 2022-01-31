Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,261 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $56,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Netflix by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Netflix by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after buying an additional 38,847 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Netflix by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $28.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $412.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,089,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $182.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $569.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $584.45.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

