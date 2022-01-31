Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 19.5% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 78.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 39,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

NFLX stock opened at $397.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $569.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $584.45.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

