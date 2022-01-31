Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Acquires $18,294,752.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $384.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.46 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $170.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $569.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $584.45.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 20.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $545.97.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

