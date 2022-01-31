Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €90.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($105.11) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €83.05 ($94.38).

NEM opened at €79.32 ($90.14) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €100.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a PE ratio of 72.77. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €50.95 ($57.90) and a 1 year high of €116.15 ($131.99).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

