Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 147,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

NNI stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.53. 54,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,239. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.41. Nelnet has a 52-week low of $67.93 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 61.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). Nelnet had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.48%.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $48,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,091,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 97,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,551,000 after buying an additional 20,460 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 4.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

