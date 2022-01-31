Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce ($0.81) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the lowest is ($0.84). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

NKTR traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. 1,193,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,021. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

