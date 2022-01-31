Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CMPO stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

CompoSecure Inc is a provider of premium financial payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions. CompoSecure Inc, formerly known as DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp., is based in SOMERSET, N.J.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.