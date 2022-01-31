Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $2.10 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS NEAPF opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. Nearmap has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

About Nearmap

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

