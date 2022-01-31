Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $2.10 price objective on the stock.
OTCMKTS NEAPF opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. Nearmap has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.74.
About Nearmap
