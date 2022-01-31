Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Purchased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Navigator worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 70,562 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 430,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

Get Navigator alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Navigator stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.64. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $482.92 million, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 2.25. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.