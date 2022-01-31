Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.82 Million

Analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report sales of $95.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.25 million to $96.38 million. Navigator reported sales of $70.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $302.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.74 million to $302.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $406.90 million, with estimates ranging from $382.59 million to $431.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $85.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:NVGS opened at $8.64 on Monday. Navigator has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $482.92 million, a PE ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Navigator by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 30,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the period.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

