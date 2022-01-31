Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP) traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,846,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 385% from the average session volume of 380,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of C$11.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:NSP)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. develops, produces, commercializes, and sells plant-derived, bio-active ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products in Canada. The company offers nutrition for athletes under the Natera Sport brand; mushroom fortified bars under the Woods Wild; protein bars under the Elevate Me brand; Hemp Foods under the CHII brand; products for dogs under the PawsitiveFX brand; and health and wellness products under the Natera FX brand, as well as products for the equestrian market under the Timer's Nutrition brand.

