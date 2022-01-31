Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 15,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NAII traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $19.93.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.64%.
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.
