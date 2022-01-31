Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases Shares of 10,686 BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth $57,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth $71,000. Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth $159,000.

BDJ opened at $9.68 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

