Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $240,000 Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLT. Mizuho decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $231.31 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.33. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.