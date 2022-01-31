Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires New Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,147 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AMETEK by 36.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AMETEK by 34.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,292,000 after buying an additional 654,530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 162.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,966,000 after buying an additional 453,903 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in AMETEK by 25.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,242,000 after buying an additional 354,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AMETEK by 71.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,627,000 after buying an additional 320,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $134.99 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.53 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

