MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for $6.51 or 0.00017612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $199.25 million and $116.44 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

