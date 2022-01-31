My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.46 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $907,113.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048893 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.73 or 0.06940112 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,390.19 or 0.99947177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00051622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00055256 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006675 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

