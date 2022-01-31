Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Short Interest Update

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MRPLY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,774. Mr Price Group has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.1222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.88%.

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial and Cellular Services, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

