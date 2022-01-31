Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Morgan Stanley restated their hold rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $450.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $545.97.

NFLX stock opened at $384.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a 1 year low of $351.46 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

