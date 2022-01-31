Morgan Stanley Raises The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Price Target to GBX 2,160

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,150 ($29.01) to GBX 2,160 ($29.14) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WEGRY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($29.01) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Weir Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,442.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

