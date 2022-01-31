Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Rating Lowered by Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.00.

MS opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.08. The firm has a market cap of $182.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,885 shares of company stock worth $3,457,788. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after buying an additional 8,786,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,405,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

