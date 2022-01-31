Morgan Stanley Cuts Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target to GBX 1,450

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,650 ($22.26) to GBX 1,450 ($19.56) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.19) to GBX 1,170 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($29.68) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.26) to GBX 1,400 ($18.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.61) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,620 ($21.86).

Shares of LON:POLY opened at GBX 1,054 ($14.22) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. The company has a market cap of £4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.14. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.43). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,266.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,380.24.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

