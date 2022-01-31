Morgan Stanley Cuts Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $18.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

Open Lending stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.33. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles D. Jehl acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 65,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 246.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,948,000 after buying an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 464.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,281 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,114 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 2,853.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,349,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,469 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,935,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

