MoonTools Price Hits $10.87 (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. One MoonTools coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.87 or 0.00029318 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MoonTools has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. MoonTools has a total market capitalization of $298,912.11 and $954.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MoonTools alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00047383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.33 or 0.06808888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,086.98 or 1.00034948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00051358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00052192 BTC.

MoonTools Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io . MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio

MoonTools Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.