Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $10.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

