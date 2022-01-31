Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:MTE) Insider Caroline Roxburgh Buys 1,440 Shares

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:MTE) insider Caroline Roxburgh purchased 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £2,476.80 ($3,341.61).

Shares of Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust stock opened at GBX 169.20 ($2.28) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 204.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 845.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £314.80 million and a PE ratio of 3.04. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 155 ($2.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 226.99 ($3.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is 0.02%.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

