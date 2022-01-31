Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $30,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 289,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,033,000 after acquiring an additional 16,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.20.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $370.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.57. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $17,884,422 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

