MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.35

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on ML. Craig Hallum began coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,014,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 172.6% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 776,540 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,770,000. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

