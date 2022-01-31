Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,724 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,724 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,189 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Centene by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,388,000 after acquiring an additional 165,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 184,391 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Centene by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,299,000 after acquiring an additional 714,016 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,381,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,510,000 after acquiring an additional 150,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

In other Centene news, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $633,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,555. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNC stock opened at $77.27 on Monday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average of $71.10.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

