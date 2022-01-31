Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $21,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,941,000 after acquiring an additional 102,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,173,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,054,000 after acquiring an additional 63,680 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,644,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,910,000 after purchasing an additional 62,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,582,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $243.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.62. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $233.36 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

