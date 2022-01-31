Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 340 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $464.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.25. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

