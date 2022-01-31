Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,401 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $14,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.05 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

