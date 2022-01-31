Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 88,318 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 590,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $60,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after buying an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,214,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $104.55 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.14 and its 200-day moving average is $108.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

