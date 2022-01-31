Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 27,363 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $51.90 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

