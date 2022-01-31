Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,642 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $1,951,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 820.9% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $68.70 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.99.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

