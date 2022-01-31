MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.75.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $149.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.30. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $138.70 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $12,073,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $15,820,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

