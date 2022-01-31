Mizuho Trims Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price to $325.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $450.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $460.57.
Shares of PAYC stock opened at $317.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $296.68 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.82.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
