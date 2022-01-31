Mizuho Trims Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price to $325.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $450.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $460.57.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $317.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $296.68 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.82.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.